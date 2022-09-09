Billings, MT-September is National Preparedness Month and the Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Service Center and the Teton County Emergency Management Center are sharing some helpful tips to keep you prepared for a natural disaster.

The Yellowstone County D.E.S suggests having a 'go bag' ready in both your car and your home. The bags should contain a few days of clean drinking water and non perishable foods. You should also include supplies like a flashlight, first aid kit and other necessary survival tools to be fully prepared. D.E.S. also says its important to have multiple copies of any important documents you may need.

Another way to stay prepared is to have evacuation plans and routes in place. Teton County Wyoming Emergency Management suggests practicing these plans and routes beforehand so you and your family know what to do in an emergency.

If you have pets, D.E.S. suggests keeping a list of boarding facilities or emergency services that can also accommodate them since Red Cross Shelters are unable to take any pets that aren't registered service animals.

Making a disaster go bag for your pets with food, medication, and care instructions will also make it easier for those facilities to take your pets and care for them in an emergency.

Its hard to predict when natural disasters may strike, but you can make sure you and your family are as prepared as possibly by utilizing some of the tips above.