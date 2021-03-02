Peanut butter lovers rejoice!

Reese's is ditching the chocolate and going all in for the Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups. That's right, it's all peanut butter.

Secret’s out… Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers has gone ULTIMATE. pic.twitter.com/pmUqNRYFIq — REESE'S (@reeses) March 1, 2021

The Hershey's Company says launching a Reese's Cup with absolutely no chocolate might come as a shock but it's something the truest peanut butter fans can go wild for.

Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups will be available for a limited time at retailers nationwide beginning in early April 2021.