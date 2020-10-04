BILLINGS, Mont. - An international art exhibit called the REDress project has finally made it's way to the Magic City. 16 empty red dresses now hang from the Skypoint in downtown Billings, each one representing a missing or murdered indigenous woman.

"They are supposed to be worn and they're empty, and they are empty for a reason, and that reason should not be happening," said Heather Takeshorse, Executive Assistant for Montana Native Women's Coalition.

The Zonta Club of Billings and Montana Native Women's Coalition worked together to bring the REDress Project to Billings, which is meant to bring awareness to missing and murdered indigenous women across the country.

"A lot of people think, oh it's a native problem or it's a reservation problem, which it's not, it's our problem," said Renee Coppock, Zonta Club of Billings Member.

After setting up the 16 dresses, the two groups stayed downtown handing out t-shirts and explaining the importance of the exhibit.

"Several passer byers have said 'thank you for bringing awareness to this, my cousin is missing," said Suzie Debar, Zonta Club of Billings Vice President.

By bringing attention to this issue, the organizations say they would like changes made to how law enforcement handles these cases.

"People can work together, so it's not 'oh no that's BIA or no that's FBI.", said Coppock.

The groups say the first step for the community is to bring awareness to the red dresses and to start the conversation about what they represent.

"People have gone missing or are still missing or have been murdered, and they're not here anymore, like those dresses belonged to somebody," said Takeshorse.

If you are interested in joining or supporting either group, click on their links, https://www.billingszonta.org/, https://www.niwrc.org/content/montana-native-women.