BILLINGS- The Red Sand Project is raising awareness of human trafficking. Participants fill in sidewalk cracks with red sand to help everyone be mindful of something that is often overlooked.

If you want to participate, you can pick up a packet of red sand from 7-9 a.m. and 5-7 p.m., September 2 and 3, at four locations around Billings:

1020 Main St. Heights

105 Broadwater Ave

1212 Mullowney Lane

4041 Grand Ave

Organizers said to participate you fill in sidewalk cracks with the red sand, take a photograph and share using #RedSandProject.

The Red Sand Project said an organization in Billings, Tumbleweed, has documented 90 young victims of trafficking in Billings since 2019. They also said human trafficking has over 40 million victims globally and is a $150 Billion industry.

Possible warning signs that someone may be a victim of human trafficking include: physical abuse, fatigue, malnourishment, no ID, submissive or fearful, unsure of current location, avoids eye contact, waits for permission to speak, gives confusing answers to simple questions and an older man with younger girl and they don't look related. Red Sand organizers also say to watch for tattoos of crowns, barcodes, "property of," and "daddy's girl."

Red Sand Project organizers said you should never approach a human trafficking situation. They said if you see something suspicious to contact the police.