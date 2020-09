RED LODGE- Red Lodge residents woke up to several inches of snow on Tuesday, September 8.

The Montana Department of Transportation also put out this travel alert:

"BEARTOOTH PASS CLOSED COMPLETELY starting on September 07, 2020 at 05:20 PM BEARTOOTH PASS IS COMPLETELY CLOSED DUE TO SNOW, ICE, AND HIGH WINDS CAUSING BLOWING AND DRIFTING. THIS INCLUDES FROM THE LOWER GATE 12 MILES SO. OF RED LODGE TO THE STATELINE, THEN THE STATELINE DOWN THE WY SIDE TO LONG LAKE GATE AT THE BOTTOM OF THE WYOMING SIDE. ROAD CONDITIONS ARE VERY ICY, DRIFTING, SNOW COVERED AND POOR VISIBILITY. THE PASS WILL BE CHECKED DAILY TO SEE WHEN IT CAN REOPEN AND TRAVELERS WILL BE ADVISED WHEN THAT IS."

The Montana Department of Transportation has some important safety reminders for winter driving, including having an emergency kit in your vehicle with you.