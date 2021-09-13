RED LODGE, Mont. - Red Lodge Search and rescue teams are searching for a man who went missing the morning of Sunday, Sept. 12.

According to a Facebook post from Red Lodge Fire Rescue, Mike Miller was last seen hiking the Timberline trail up the West Fork of Rock Creek around 9:15 a.m.

He is described as 6-feet, 3-inches tall; around 350-pounds; and was wearing camouflage for bow hunting.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Joel Anthes at Red Lodge Fire Rescue - 406-425-3508 or the Carbon County Sheriff's office at 406-446-1234.