Red Lodge resort tax up for renewal in 2020

The three percent resort tax in Red Lodge allows for the city to generate funding through taxes at places such as restaurants, bars and retail stores. The tax money is used for keeping up with the city infrastructure and allows for the city to make improvements on things like city buildings, streets and sidewalks, water and sewer and more.

Working hand in hand with the city government, Creative Designs owner Tim Weamer believes the resort tax is necessary to have in order for the city to see a high volume of visitors.

"People love to come to Red Lodge and the resort tax helps us improve the town, improve that infrastructure to make it and keep it a place that people want to come visit." says Weamer.

Though the resort tax means paying a little more at certain places, local business owners like Tom Kuntz, owner of Red Lodge Pizza Company, thinks it is an important piece for local business to thrive.

Kuntz says "I think ultimately it's beneficial to have the resort tax even though it's a tax folks in Billings aren't used to paying locally in Billings but what it does for our community is make us a better place for people to come visit which I think is desirable so people want to come here."

Depending on how the resort tax renewal vote goes could depend ob if Red Lodge maintains its reputation as a desirable visitor destination in the state.

Local business owner Mike Dye says "nobody likes to be taxed, but if good things are coming from it i think it benefits the community."

Red Lodge has released a public survey to obtain public feedback on the resort tax. The survey will close on December 6th.

Results of the resort tax will be announced on January 9th at Resort Tax Town Hall Meeting.