RED LODGE- After historic flooding in Red Lodge, on Tuesday the community had a chance to assess the damage and pick up the pieces. It became a spectacular display of community as the town came together and showed its true spirit. Some of the people hard at work were contractors and construction workers, crews who worked all day to clear roads, evaluate bridges and restore power to the area. There had been other floods in town like the one that hit in 1981, but nothing that swept through Red Lodge the way water has the last two days.

General Manager of Beartooth Electric Kevin Owens said Tuesday was all about clean-up, rather than flood control.

"Right now, it's just good contractors and all on site you can hear them, there's a lot of people working right now with trucks and shovels," said Owens. Still, for some south of town and closer to the river, sandbags were needed. Since Saturday, a grassroots volunteer group has been working vigorously to fill sandbags

"It's pretty amazing, they all beat me here and just work their tails off and just are happy to be able to help," said Matt Martin, the impromptu project manager. The group continued to fill sandbags all day to create a reserve in case of another flood surge or if other communities like Fromberg, Joliet or even Billings became in need of the bags.

Helping to feed those volunteers was the Red Box Car, a Red Lodge food favorite that many feared had been washed away by the water. They're not just there, they cooked all night starting at 10 PM on Monday, and fed pulled pork sandwiches to volunteers and workers in town on Tuesday. Owner Adam Kaylor said they will continue to do so for the next few days to help feed the community.

"You know honestly we just want to do our part. It's not much honestly, I think the real credit goes to the volunteers all in town filling sandbags... Red Lodge is a tough town, and I think we will be fine," he said.

And after the day's work was as done as it could be, for the second night in a row on Tuesday, One Legged Magpie offered free pizza and beer or wine at their restaurant to create a meeting place for locals, creating a chance for everyone to come together and be reminded about all things that make Red Lodge special.