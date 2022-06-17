RED LODGE, Mt. - Red Lodge residents are cleaning up after flooding damaged homes and infrastructure this week. Additionally, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Lt. Governor Kristen Juras and Senator Steve Daines surveyed the damage after President Biden approved a Major Disaster Declaration for Montana on Thursday, June 16.

FEMA said the declaration means federal assistance is available for eligible publicly owned infrastructure in Carbon, Stillwater and Park Counties.

"We began with the public assistance request because that is what would be the quickest to get," Lt. Governor Kristen Juras said. "And once you get that presidential declaration in place, it is much simpler to add on other units and pieces, such as the individual assistance. We will work hard to get an individual assistance program as well."

Criswell expressed appreciation for first responders and the National Guard. She also said she's been impressed with how resilient the community is.

"I saw neighbors helping neighbors," she said.

We also spoke with homeowners and residents of Red Lodge:

"I've lost brand new carpeting, brand new appliances, brand new washer and dryer," said Red Lodge resident Alisha Beekman.

Beekman said she estimated the damage to her home at $100,000.

Another Red Lodge resident described waking up to the sound of water:

"I woke up at 4:30 in the morning," Taylor Monfort-Eaton said. "I heard water. As I put my feet down on the floor, the water was already up to my calves. That is sort of when I started to panic. I just threw on the pair of jeans that I had on from the night before. They were soaking wet. That's what I had. I tried to get out the front door, but water was gushing through the front door. So, I ended up having to come back through my apartment, found a shoe underneath the water, kicked out the window, threw it back in the water because it was full of glass. Hoisted myself up. People upstairs here found me standing in the rain about ten minutes later."

Monfort-Eaton also described the generosity and kindness of the community. He said he didn't even know all of the people who showed up to help him get mud out of his basement apartment.

"I've been given food, clothing, a place to stay," he said. "Whatever I need has been provided for me. I've been so incredibly fortunate. The people of Red Lodge. Like I said, I don't even know most these people. They just showed up because they saw some of us working."