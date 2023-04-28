RED LODGE, MT. - After the flooding that affected Carbon County last June, Walter Clapp, an attorney in Red Lodge since 2019, announced this year his campaign to become the President of the United States in 2024.

"I wanted to run for President to try and make a difference to areas like where my family lives," said Clapp.

"My mother lives by Rock Creek in Red Lodge, and she lost close to 50 feet of land. The river was underneath the edge of the house. If it continued for another six hours, the entire house would go underneath the river."

Clapp recently turned 35, which is the age requirement for a person to run for President, as well as being a naturally born citizen, and being a resident in the United States for 14 years or more.

Clapp said the federal response to the flooding that occurred last June was inadequate, and he believes he would do a better job.

"The President is the director of the armed forces, that includes the Army Corp of Engineers," said Clapp.

"The President has the ability currently to say to the Army Corp of Engineers to sit down with the agencies of leaders in charge about issues like flooding in areas like Red Lodge."

Clapp has registered his information for his candidacy with the Federal Election Commission, and plans to continue his candidacy for President.