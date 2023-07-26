The following is a Facebook post from Carbon County Sheriff's Office.

RED LODGE, MT- Red Lodge Police Department along with Fish Wildlife Parks Bear Specialist Daniel McHugh are asking residents in the City of Red Lodge to be aware of a nuisance bear around the south end of the city from Broadway Ave. S & Bear Creek Hill/Highway 308 South to mile marker 66 Highway 212.

The yearling Black Bear has become habituated, bold & dangerous, there have been numerous reports of the bear breaking into vehicles, garages & residences.

The Departments are asking residents and visitors to be diligent about securing trash in receptacles/dumpsters properly. Do not leave human or pet food outside and or unsecured to entice bear activity.

Most importantly DO NOT FEED THE BEARS, once a bear has located a food source they remember where it is.

If walking or biking we recommend carrying bear spray.

While bear sightings can be exciting (even for locals) they are wild animals and are not to be approached or harassed or enticed with a picnic basket.

Please keep your distance, bears are dangerous.

If you encounter or are having an issue with this or ANY bear, please contact Carbon County Dispatch at 406-446-1234 or Daniel McHugh FWP Bear Specialist at 406-850-1131.

Red Lodge Police & FWP are working on mitigating the nuisance bear issue as quickly as possible.