Red Lodge outdoor officials ask the public to stop feeding the wildlife

Outdoor officials in Red Lodge are reminding the public to not feed the animals. KULR-8 went to Red Lodge to learn more about the growing turkey and deer populations, and why it's important to not feed the wildlife in town.

Gary Robson with the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary says 20 years ago, you would maybe see 20 turkeys in Red Lodge. Now, deer and turkeys are taking over the city.

"I know that in the past, there was a small handful of turkeys on one end of town to where they're everywhere now. You can't drive around town without seeing turkeys," said Montana Game Warden Matt Heaton.

Robson estimates there around 200 turkeys within Red Lodge City limits gathering around places like the old elementary school and here at Finn Park.

And Gobson says, tourists aren't the ones feeding the wildlife.

"Most of our problem with feeding wild animals in this town comes from locals because generally speaking the tourists aren't driving around with a bucket of corn to feed wildlife with," Gobson says.

Game Warden Matt Heaton wants to remind the public that it's not only illegal to feed the animals, but it's also dangerous for the animals and the public.

"The two primary problems with it are when you feed a wild animal, you encourage the animal to come in you end up developing a large population of them as they gather around, and whenever you have a lot of animals in one concentrated area it helps disease spread," says Gobson.

"Then the biggest issue is the predation. When you have large concentrations of animals living the extent of their lives in town losing some of their natural abilities to forge some of their natural fear of animals they become more susceptible to predation," Heaton says.

Gobson says they've seen foxes, mountain lions, and black bears hunting these deer and turkeys within city limits.

Heaton says if you are caught feeding the animals you could face some hefty citations, but he tries to educate first.

"Our first approach is always education to go meet with that individual, let them know why it's bad, all those examples we just talked about to try to get their cooperation about why this shouldn't happen going forward," says Heaton.

Citations for feeding wildlife start at $135.