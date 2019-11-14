Red Lodge Opening Day coming up in two weeks

RED LODGE, Mont. -- Ski season on Red Lodge Mountain starts in just a couple weeks, and opening day doesn't bring just skiers to the area.

Starting November 29th, ski lifts will run daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- weather permitting. The ski resort is still looking to fill some seasonal and full time staff positions including instructors, sales associates, and ski technicians. According to their website, many more jobs will be opened throughout the season.

Creating jobs isn't the only affect opening day has on the town, retail stores in Red Lodge say they see an uptick in sales when the ski resort opens up for the season.

"We kind of have a slow time in the fall and then the mountain opens on the Friday after Thanksgiving on Black Friday," says the store owner of Boutique on Broadway, "and so far I think it will be a really great ski season. We've already had a bunch of snow. We started with our first big dump on October 10th, so a lot of people come and stay for the weekend. And then we have our Christmas Stroll December 6th and 7th. We see kind of a whole busy weekend from the opening of the ski season on that Black Friday all the way through the stroll."

The store owner says the Christmas Stroll has gone on for over 25 years, and winter is also a busy time for restaurants, hotels, and bars.