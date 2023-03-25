RED LODGE, Mont. - Red Lodge Mountain ski resort announced they will resume operations on Sunday at 11:00 am.

The resort says the current storm has stretched state, county and local resources, and that with more snow in the forecast, the decision was made with guests in mind.

Those who will be at the resort on Sunday are asked to give local resources space and to now show up until 11:00 am.

People who already have tickets for Sunday are eligible to move their ski day to a different day. You can email ticketoffice@redlodgemountain.com for help.

With the additional three feet of snow, Red Lodge Mountain also announced a bonus weekend, with the resort being open for skiing and riding on April 14, 15 and 16.