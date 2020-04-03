BILLINGS - All uphill travel will be temporarily prohibited at Red Lodge Mountain starting Saturday, April 4.

Hiking, touring, skiing, snowboarding, sledding, tubing, snowshoeing and all other recreational activities are included in the closure Red Lodge Mountain said in a social media post.

According to the post, the decision was made in cooperation with State and Local Officials to close uphill travel at Red Lodge Mountain until further notice.

“This is in response to the public's failure to comply with Governor Bullock's Stay-at-Home Order, requiring individuals to social distance and avoid behavior that puts unnecessary strain on local emergency services,” the post reads.

The base area and parking lots will be closed to the general public as well.

Carbon County is also closing Ski Run Road to all non-essential vehicles.