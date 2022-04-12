RED LODGE, Mont- Red Lodge Mountain saw 27 inches of snow fall overnight and it doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon.

Spencer Weimar with Red Lodge Mountain said by the time lifts began spinning at 9:15, they had received another three inches.

"The grooming crew was helping get lift Maintenace and the lift operators to all the lifts, patrol where they needed to go so it was a deep morning. 27 inches overnight it's still snowing right now," Weimar said.

Operation crews were busy all Tuesday morning trying to prepare the parking lot and chairlifts, which were buried with the fresh snow. Triple Chair was the first to open at approximately 9:15 AM after crews were able to clear snow and prepare the chair for operation. Weimar said with winds around 20 mph, there were snow drifts around the base area as deep as four feet.

By noon, Red Lodge had Triple Chair, Miami Beach and Grizzly Peak in operation. Other areas like Cole Creek were still being patrolled by ski patrols.

Weimar said the largest snowfall in a 24-hour period at Red Lodge Mountain was 35 inches on March 30, 2016.

Weimar said the mountain is expecting another six to eight inches of snow through the night, but you never know what the storm could do.

"I mean you never know what the weather will do but if it's less than today we should be operational at the normal start time of 9:00 for Triple and Miami and then we will still have some patrol work to do in Cole Creek and Grizzly but we should be normal operations tomorrow unless it just keeps snowing," said Weimer.

Weimer said despite the largest snowfall of the year, the current plan is still for the ski season to end on Sunday, April 17.