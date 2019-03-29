Red Lodge Mountain prepares for end of the season

Well it may have been snowing in Red Lodge on Friday, but as temperatures continue to warm up, the snow may not be enough to push the ski season past mid-April.

Spencer Weimar with Red Lodge Mountain said right now they are planning on closing on April 14th.

"So right now we're really programmed to close on the 14th of April and try to deliver a great experience until then. Should mother nature or some other factor you know lead to us extending we've love to provide more skiing for an extended period of time but right now the 14th unless something changes is closing day," said Weimar.

Weimer added Red Lodge Mountain overall has had a great ski season. He said they did take a hit with the frigid temperatures in February, but sunny conditions in Mach have made for a nice late push with lots of people coming out for some spring skiing.

"Here in Red Lodge and in Billings I bet people have some winter fatigue from how cold it was so these warm days have really provided a great chance to get back outside and play in the snow," Weimar said.

Of course it's never too early to start thinking about next year. Weimar said Red Lodge hopes to do more packages for first-time skiers with lessons and lift tickets. He also hopes to add more programming and expand on their school group programs.

Season passes for next year are available now. Those passes can also be used for the remaining days of this ski season.