Red Lodge Mountain opening day

RED LODGE, Mont. -- November 23rd marks the earliest opening Red Lodge Mountain has had in ten years.

"You can see it's blue skies, we got fresh snow a couple days ago and the surface is great," says Assistant General Manager Spencer Weimar, "so far this year we got the most snow in Montana, so the fact that we're already open is pretty special, but the other thing is -- we have terrain for the entire family -- and we work hard to make sure that experience is great. We have beginner lessons, we have good steeps for the advanced skiers and so we provide a little bit of everything to make sure they have a great time."

Weimar says over one thousand people came to ski today. The mountain will be open this weekend, close for the week of Thanksgiving, and then reopen permanently for the season starting November 29th.