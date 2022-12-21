Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills of 40 to 60 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow with areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until Noon MST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or frozen. Wind chill values may fall to extremely dangerous levels. Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Persons are urged to stay indoors until conditions improve. If you must go outside, dress in layers. Several layers of clothes will keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Cover exposed skin to reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a hat will keep you from losing your body heat. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. &&

