RED LODGE, Mont. - Red Lodge Mountain celebrated opening day for the 2022/2023 season Friday at 9 a.m.

According to Red Lodge Mountain's social media, lifts open included Triple, Willow Creek, Miami Beach and the Magic Carpet.

Trails open include Turnpike, Easy Street, Otto-Bahn, Showoff Alley, Miami Beach, Ladies Aid and the Learning Area.

Lift tickets for a full day start at $89, and half-day tickets, after 12:30 p.m., start at $64.

The first 50 people in line at the triple received Buffs, courtesy of BackStrap, to celebrate the resort's first day of the season.