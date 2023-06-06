RED LODGE, MT- A Red Lodge man accused of possessing a short barrel, privately made AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle, after he was suspected of violating a protective order, admitted to a firearm crime on Tuesday and was sentenced to time in prison.

73-year-old James Faddis Kennedy pleaded guilty to possession of an unregistered firearm.

Kenned faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.

The court will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other sentencing factors, and Kennedy was released pending further proceedings.

The government alleged that on October 19th, 2022, the Red Lodge Police Department received a theft report that Kennedy had removed a “no trespassing” sign from a fence at the complainant’s residential property.

The complainant had documented the incident on video and had a video of Kennedy taking a gun into his house.

The complainant further indicated that Kennedy was prohibited from possessing firearms because of an Order of Protection.

The investigation determined that an Order of Protection was issued on July 2nd, 2022, and prohibited Kennedy from threatening to commit or committing violence against the complainant.

The order contained a provision that said, “Respondent shall not possess the following firearms,” but listed no specific firearms.

Law enforcement executed a state search warrant on Kennedy’s residence on November 17th, 2022. Officers found multiple firearms and gun parts, including a privately made model AR-15 style, semi-automatic rifle with no serial number.

The rifle had an overall length of 30.5 inches and a barrel length of 10 inches.

There is no record of the firearm in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.