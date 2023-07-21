RED LODGE, Mont. - A retrial for a man accused of fracturing a baby’s skull has led to a conviction.

In 2019, Red Lodge Police responded to a call to Nathan Samuel Polakoff’s residence.

On scene, they reportedly found Polakoff carrying a 9-month-old child that appeared to be lifeless and saying the boy was not breathing.

An officer was able to detect shallow breaths and the boy was brought to Billings Beartooth Clinic before being transported directly to a hospital in Salt Lake City, according to the Montana Attorney General's office.

Polakoff reportedly told law enforcement the child fell off a futon a couple days before, however, doctors were able to identify the injuries as the result of two separate force events.

A treating doctor noted that the two severe skull fractures and retinal hemorrhages in both eyes were consistent with a child “violently slammed into something causing an acceleration/deceleration injury with impact.”

Polakoff also instructed the victim’s mother and aunt not to tell law enforcement that he had been alone with the child.

The child, who is now 5 years old, is partially blind and faces ongoing and significant cognitive difficulties because of the assault, the Montana Attorney General's office reported.

A case in 2022 resulted in a hung jury, however, a recent retrial led to Nathan Samuel Polakoff being convicted of Assault on a Minor.

He faces a sentence of up to 20 years and a fine of $50,000. Sentencing is set for October 4, 2023.