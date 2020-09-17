RED LODGE, Mont. - Members of the Red Lodge community put together a second donation drive, in which food, medicine, sanitary products and more will be donated to the Northern Cheyenne Tribe.

The Northern Cheyenne Tribe has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but members of the Red Lodge community are coming together to help with donation drives, collecting food, medicine, and sanitary products.

All donations from the drive will be given to Yellow Bird Life Ways Center to distribute to families most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Yellow Bird executive director Lynette Two Bulls says it was a conversation between herself and a close friend, who is a lifelong resident of Red Lodge, that initiated a second donation drive for the Northern Cheyenne Tribe.

"I was just sharing with her everything that is going on in the community and all the deaths in just one week, "Two Bulls said. "It was just heartbreaking."

Of the many donations, a donation from Red Lodge Hospitality was one of the largest of the drive. Owner Eliza Kuntz says once she got word of the donation drive, she knew how she and her staff could help.

"We actually had all of our staff go through our restaurants today after talking with folks up there, and they kind of guided us with what they need," Kuntz said. "We pretty much went shopping in our restaurants and hotels."

The donations from Kuntz include fresh produce, plates, silverware, canned goods, and many more products. With COVID-19 continuing to be a daily part in our lives, Kuntz says she is hoping her donation can help heal those who are hurting.

"It really is just all about being good neighbors and helping each other out. Our hearts bleed for folks that are being affected by all of this, and we hope food and comfort food can help along the way and heal some pain."

With donations set to be distributed to members of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, Lynette can only thank the residents of Red Lodge for their generosity.

"We're just so humbled by that. Just to show the outpouring of love and compassion for our community, it means a lot to us."