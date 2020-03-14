Red Lodge hosts annual Skijoring National Finals

Red Lodge's annual Skijoring National Finals are in full swing starting earlier this afternoon.

Red Lodge has been hosting this event since the 80's, always beginning on the second weekend of March.

The sport of Skijoring is derived from everyday transportation in Scandinavian countries that was adapted by Western culture to what it is today.

It's a team sport where one person is riding a horse while pulling their teammate on ski's by rope around a course while being timed.

The event pulls in competitors from multiple states and has always been a staple in the Red Lodge community.

There were emergency meetings for the event regarding the Covid-19 pandemic and PSA's have been posted frequently for fans and spectators to be aware of the risk of Covid-19.

The Calcutta event was cancelled tonight where spectators could purchase teams that will be racing tomorrow but the races themselves are still going on.