RED LODGE, Mont. - Red Lodge Public Schools announced Friday it will limit the number of guests who can attend to the high school graduation ceremony.

Graduation is scheduled for 4 p.m. on May 24 at Palisades Field. The school district says graduates will receive tickets for their household members only. Tickets will be needed to attend the ceremony.

For those who cannot attend, the school district says the ceremony will be live-streamed free of charge on the NFHS Network website. All you have to do is go to the website, search for Red Lodge High School, and follow the page to be able to watch for free.

After the graduation ceremony, graduates will have a parade down Broadway.