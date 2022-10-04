BILLINGS, Mont. - Red Lodge Fire Rescue has spent the last few years teaching courses in emergency medical technician training for high school seniors as an elective course.

"We're creating this pool of students that could pursue becoming an EMT," said Torsten Prahl, the Assistant Chief of Red Lodge Fire Rescue. "Montana is experiencing issues with departments having EMTs on staff and having volunteers in general."

Two tests are required to be a nationally registered EMT or paramedic. The tests involve a written component, and hands on practical skills.

"Bandaging parts of the body and providing airflow are just a few things we teach on a regular basis. Some of the students may not pursue it as a career but the knowledge they are getting is always good to have," said Amy Hyfield, the Volunteer Coordinator for Red Lodge Fire Rescue.

There are nine students currently being taught Monday through Friday from 10:00 am to 11:30 am at Red Lodge Fire Rescue.