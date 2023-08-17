The Following is a press release from Red Lodge Fire Rescue:

RED LODGE, Mont.- Red Lodge Fire Rescue volunteers share their reasons for serving the community by joining Red Lodge Fire Rescue in a new video released today, August 16. The video highlights members in the Fire, EMS and Search and Rescue divisions and tells the story of RLFR’s mission through provocative video, images and interviews.

Dan Johnson, Fire division volunteer for over 15 years, reflects, “ We all need to be part of our community to make our community work…We need to belong to more than just ourselves.”

The video can be found on Red Lodge Fire Rescue’s webpage, redlodgefire.com, and Youtube channel.

Red Lodge Fire rescue is currently recruiting volunteers to join its ranks. Emergency response knowledge and experience is not required and training will be provided, including an EMT class beginning Sept 5. Those interested in applying to be a volunteer or to take an EMT class can find information at redlodgefire.com/join.

The high quality video was created by Cully Lauver, a recent graduate of Red Lodge High School who placed first in “Video Production Team” at the 2023 Business Professionals of America (BPA) Nationals.

Red Lodge Fire Rescue is a combination volunteer and career emergency response organization in Carbon County, MT. For more information about services and volunteer opportunities at Red Lodge Fire Rescue, contact the department at amy@redlodgefire.com or call 406-446-2320