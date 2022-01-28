RED LODGE, Mont. - Red Lodge Fire Rescue is building a new training center for first responders.

"We're actually going to have a space to train firefighters, EMTs, search and rescue members, even law enforcement, from our station and the surrounding area," Volunteer Coordinator and Firefighter/EMT Amy Hyfield said.

The training center will have two burn rooms, so firefighters can practice fighting real flames. There will also be a smoke generator, a rappelling wall (so crews can practice high angle rescues) and concrete pads (for vehicle fires and car extrication practice). It has two main floors, along with an attic space.

"We have so many miles that we are covering," Hyfield said. "And we want to make sure everyone is going home at the end of the day. And one of the ways that we do that is by training."

Red Lodge Fire Chief Tom Kuntz said the training center has been a dream for several years.

"We're super excited about our new training center," he said. "I think it's been a dream of ours for the last 20 years to build a training center like this. And when it's completed, I think it will be one of the best, if not the best, training center in the state of Montana."

"The building has multiple windows, multiple roof pitches, different heights, different angles, Kuntz added. "So, we can create all kinds of scenarios for ladders, coming in through windows, going out through windows."

Kuntz said the training center cost about $1.2 million to build... and it has been completely paid for with donations. No taxpayer money has been used.

"I think, you know, we are beginning to enter a new era for our organization, which is really exciting," Kuntz said. "Having this training center will allow us to better train our volunteer personnel. What we do is risky. We know what we do is risky. And we find that training folks well really is the core of keeping folks safe."

Kuntz said they hope the training center will benefit the entire region.

"Our vision of this training center is it's going to be a regional training center," he said. "And we will open it up to any fire organization in our area or throughout the state that wishes to use it."

Kuntz said the training tower should be finished around the first part of March. Then, the concrete pads will be poured later in the spring.