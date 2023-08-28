Billings, Mont. - The City of Red Lodge and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are working together to enforce on proper bear attractant storage, particularly garbage, in Red Lodge.

In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of food-conditioned and human-habituated bears in Red Lodge, and when bears become habituated to this food, they become more dangerous, causing the need for bears in the area to be euthanized.

To protect public safety and ensure bears stay wild in the Red Lodge area, FWP and city officials are more actively enforcing code violations for attractants and improper containment of waste, according to a release from FWP sent out on August 28.

Montana state law and Red Lodge regulations prohibit the feeding of wildlife including bears, or otherwise handling waste which becomes a wildlife attractant.

It is the responsibility of every resident and property owner in the community to store attractants properly, including garbage. The City of Red Lodge, through a contract with Republic Services, provides bear-resistant garbage bins to residents.

Residents are legally required to utilize these bins properly to mitigate food-conditioning of wildlife. Ensuring proper attractant storage at rentals is the responsibility of the property manager and/or the property owner.

Specific regulations for the city of Red lodge can be read here, and the law for the whole state of Montana can be viewed here.

If a bin malfunctions residents should immediately report the situation to Red Lodge officials at 406-446-1606 or Republic Services 406-252-5721 ext. 4 to get a replacement bin.

Securing and storing attractants properly is critical for the safety of both people and bears. Fines will be issued if verbal or written warnings and education efforts do not stop violations.

According to the FWP, to report an attractant storage violation, send location information and any additional details, including photos, to:

FWP: 1-800-TIP-MONT or the Billings FWP office at 406-247-2940

City of Red Lodge: Courtney Long, clong@cityofredlodge.com, 406-446-1606 ext. 118 or PO Box 9, Red Lodge, MT 59068

For instructions on using Kodiak bear-resistant garbage cans, visit: www.cityofredlodge.net/sites/default/files/fileattachments/public_works/page/11901/unlatch-instructions.pdf