This summer, construction crews are building the future of Red Lodge High School.

That starts with the career and tech center, a brand new state of the art facility providing hands-on learning for students.

"The benefit of the career center is it will allow our kids to be more well-rounded, provide those hands-on experiences that we haven't had in the past. Give them more opportunities as far as pathways in education. Get them excited about the career readiness portion of education and that's the overall benefit of having this career tech center," said John Fitzgerald, Red Lodge Superintendent and Head Football Coach. Fitzgerald said this project will finally give their teachers and students the tools they need to succeed in career pathways education.

"You know providing our teachers with resources they've done a stellar job with less than stellar facilities for career and tech end and now they'll have a state of the art facility....With the career center we are giving them those opportunities to take those career pathway courses but also on the academic side of things with advanced placement AP classes and dual credit as well," said Fitzgerald.

The other half of the project is a newly renovated track and field facility. When completed, it will feature a new video board, an artificial turf field, and 500 new seats.

Red lodge Activities Director Adam White said they're taking a community wide approach to the new facility, eager to bring new events to the town.

"Gamechanger for sure. Everyone likes coming to Red Lodge so I think as a community it's huge for us gets people up there, host track meets something we've never done before. Gets people in the stands, people in the hotels the restaurants walking main street it's huge for our community," said White.

Red Lodge already flaunts one of the best settings in Eastern Montana for a football game. Now that will include a new turf field as part of that setting.

"No dandelions I'm looking forward to that then the backdrop behind me we all see the Beartooth mountains, a nice turf field, video board, so yeah it's exciting," White said.

Red Lodge hopes to have the project completed by the end of August.