BILLINGS, MT- Perry and Sue Roberts, a married couple living in Red Lodge, went on vacation in Idaho two weeks ago, and came back with Sage, a stray dog they found while out and about.

"We left her for a week at the local animal shelter, and when nobody claimed him, I went down and picked her up," said Sue Roberts.

"They gave her all the shots and neutered her to make sure she was all well to be picked up before I did."

They both take care of three dogs, all of whom are rescues.

"If we see a dog in need, we really can't walk away from it," Sue commented.

"She wasn't a scary dog, she was friendly. I could tell by her bark."

Sue and Perry are continuing to do what they can to help take care of any stray animals that come their way, no matter how, of where they might come across them.