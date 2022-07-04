Red Lodge celebrates the Fourth of July with rodeo, parade and fireworks

RED LODGE, Mont. - Despite historic flooding, Red Lodge held its usual Home of Champions Rodeo, parade and fireworks.

Home of Champions Rodeo Red Lodge Parade Grand Marshal Kristina Mensik Lohmuller said the theme this year is "strength and perseverance."

"It's heartbreaking watching the, you know, the homes and the bridges wash away, but then everybody in the community comes together and we rebuild," she said. "We are a place of strong, independent. And, you know, we do persevere."

Parade Director Katie Callahan said their most important concern was for the people of Red Lodge.

"The most important thing was our concern for our town and our people, the people who live here," she said. "So, I don't think we were worried about the parade happening. We thought about it, but our biggest concern was making sure our friends and family were all taken care of."

The parade began on 16th and Broadway, which was underwater three weeks ago.

"The Department of Transportation has done such a huge job of moving all the rocks and everything else," Callahan said.

There have been some unique challenges this year. One challenge is getting donations for fireworks:

"Because we've been focusing all of our attention on donations coming into the flood victims, we haven't really reached out for firework donations," Executive Director of the Red Lodge Area Chamber of Commerce Sherry Weamer said. "It's so critical to keep this show going on and get people back to normal. But, I don't have the donations coming in to pay the giant check for the firework show."

Weamer said the firework show costs about $10,000.

On a smaller scale, traffic cones were another challenge. Callahan said many traffic cones were washed away by the flood. That left Callahan traveling to nearby cities to try to gather enough traffic cones to mark off the parade route.

In spite of the challenges, Secretary and Communications Director for Home Of Champions Rodeo Stacie Nardinger had this to say about rodeo ticket sales:

"Ticket sales have been phenomenal. I was just talking to the Chamber of Commerce, Sherry Weamer down here. And she said, 'It's never been this busy.'"