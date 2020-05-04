Red Lodge business owner says first week of reopening went great, coming months uncertain

A clothing store in Red Lodge said business has been great since reopening a week ago as part of Phase 1, although a lot remains uncertain.

Beth Steen is the owner of The Village Shoppe. She said tourism can be 60% -70% of her business. And, the busiest months are usually the summer months, plus December.

Steen said, "We know we're going to be packed in July. Will we be packed in July this year? I don't know. So, it's uncertain. I don't want to say it's terrifying, but it kind of is. It's terrifying for a lot of businesses on Main Street right now."

Steen said she is playing everything day by day. She is happy to see her customers and employees again. Although, many of the big summer events that bring people to Red Lodge are up in the air right now.

Steen said, "I have no idea what the summer is going to bring."

Steen said she's limiting customers in the store to two or three people at a time right now. A green flag out front means they are ready to welcome more customers inside. A red flag means 'please come back later.'

The Village Shoppe also allows for a personal shopping experience. Steen said 3-4 people everyday are choosing this option.