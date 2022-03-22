Red Lodge building new city pool; estimated completion June 2022

RED LODGE, Mont. - Red Lodge will have a new swimming pool June 2022.

Red Lodge City Pool Committee Member Lindsey Hoffmann said the previous city swimming pool closed in 2019. She said it was beyond repair and the city hasn't had a swimming pool since.

"After a few community members and community studies were done, we really realized we need the pool," Hoffmann said.

Hoffmann said they decided the best spot for the new pool was the old location, 14th and Hauser.

"This is the best place," she said. "It's the heart of town. It's close to the elementary school. It's only a block off Main Street. It's really the heart, where people can get to and kids can enjoy."

The new pool will be L-shaped. One side will have a zero-depth, sloped entry. There will also be a diving board, a slide, lap swimming and a separate splash deck.

She said they are keeping the bath house, but updating the plumbing and electrical work. They are also adding a family bathroom and concession sales.

So far, the old pool has been cleared away and the stainless steel walls for the new pool have arrived. Electrical work on the bath house has begun as well.

Hoffmann said fundraising efforts began about 1 1/2 years ago. They have already raised $1.2 million dollars. She credits the quick fundraising to the community's desire to have a pool again.

"I get $1,000 every week from a community member," she said. "This pool is really built off of small donations. We have one large donor. We have written several grants. But, other than that, the $1.2 million we've raised is really off the heart of this town. It comes in $1,000 increments, $100 increments, $500 increments. It's incredible."

Right now, Hoffman said they have just $321,000 left to raise. She said you can donate here.