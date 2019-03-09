Red Lodge brings professional snow sculpture to Winter Fest

Ski-Joring may be the highlight of the Red Lodge Winter Fest, but this year the Red Lodge Chamber of Commerce brought in a professional snow sculptor from Billings.

Bill Dow has been a professional snow sculptor since the early 90's. He said during the winter, he travels throughout the northwest for snow sculpture competitions, and he's won his fair share in parts of Idaho.

His sculpture for Winter Fest follows the Wizard theme, and is a large wizard and dragon in front of Pom Italian. And believe it or not, this sculpture started out as 8 x 8 foot cube of snow.

The sculpture should be completed by Sunday, but Dow wants people to see him performing his art to hopefully inspire more to get involved, and to bring sculpting competitions to Red Lodge in the future.

"Yeah I'll be here tweaking and finishing and talking to people, and explaining how I do it and hopefully get some people who want to do it and if there is

a contest next year then maybe some local teams would form," said Dow.

On Saturday night Dow added lights as well to the sculpture to show off the wizard at night. You can find it in front of Pom Italian throughout the weekend.