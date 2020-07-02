Red Lodge Block Park planned to help with social distancing

RED LODGE- A Block Party is planned for the 4th of July in Red Lodge. Organizers say it will help with social distancing, especially with the anticipated influx of visitors.

The Red Lodge Block Party is planned for July 4 from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. The street will be closed from 9th to 14th Streets. Stores, restaurants and bars will be able to use the sidewalk and street to expand their business area during that time.

Sherry Weamer of the Red Lodge Area Chamber of Commerce said, "The goal is to accommodate the expected influx of visitors during the 4th of July Holiday. It is important to note that we are not promoting an event as much as we are providing more space to allow people on Broadway the ability to social distance."

There will also be about 6 floats on display. The floats are from people who originally planned to enter the 4th of July parade.

Red Lodge Resident Marie Olson had already planned a 'Famous Women in History' float for the parade when she found out the parade was cancelled.

Olson said, "I'd already bought everything for the float, all the decorations. I already had the girls lined up. We've always been a big part of the Fourth of July, whether we're in the parade. We volunteer for the rodeo. It's a big deal up here."

Now, Olson will be displaying her float as part of the Block Party.

Weamer said to plan on wearing masks and maintaining social distancing at the Block Party.