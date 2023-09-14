RED Lodge, Mont. - Andrew Evans was a well-known community member in Carbon County, who passed away in July from a rock-climbing accident.

"He was always the safest person to ever go climbing with. It was such a freak thing when it happened," said Eden Wondra, Evans' partner.

Wondra took part in a community fundraiser in honor of Evans on Thursday at his former place of work, Red Lodge Ales.

The fundraiser, entitled "Loss in the Outdoors," allowed attendees to donate funds for a raffle that go towards helping families in Carbon County who experience a loss from someone recreating outdoors.

"Going outdoors is what really made us close," said Justin Moore, a co-worker of Evans.

"It's a tough thing to think about, but hopefully other people will be able to have a chance to get resources and use the funds raised to help our community out."

More information about the organization that launched the fund can be found at Southern Montana Climbers Coalition.