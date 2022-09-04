BILLINGS, MT- Lee Calvin, an employee at Red Lodge Ales, decided to host a music festival at his place of work, and funded the event himself.

"This event is really a 'break even' sort of deal for us if we're lucky," Calvin said.

Calvin is a member of a local band known as Calvin and the Coal Cars. His band, along with four others, performed at what is known as the Montana Maurice Music Festival, which performed at Red Lodge Ales.

"It's kind of a last hurrah for the summer," Calvin said.

Calvin decided to host this festival when he saw there was nothing in the Red Lodge area on the Sunday of Labor Day Weekend.

"I decided to add something else for the community. The artist in me took over," Calvin said.

He and his fellow employees and band members believe it's important to give the community live music, even if nobody else can fund it but the musicians themselves.

"Bands over the last three years have had a tough time," said Andy Simpson, an employee at Red Lodge Ales.

"It's important to keep them going with venues like this. We want to keep live entertainment around."

Food and drinks were sold at Red Lodge Ales as Calvin and the Coal Cars, along with other musicians, performed for the community.