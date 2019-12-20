An eco-lodge operator on Australia's Christmas Island is getting some attention this holiday season with a unique plowing attachment for his jeep.

its not for the snow though, it's for these little fellas.

Park rangers here have had to close many roads on the island as the crabs migrate during December.

This forces visitors at a nearby lodge to either walk or take a longer detour to reach their destination.

Rather than taking the detour, Chris Bray, Swell Lodge's owner, has installed four "crab-sweepers" onto his Jeep that gently moves the crabs off the road, instead of running them over.

the deflectors were just recently approved by Parks Australia.

Park authorities have installed multiple underpasses and a bridge so the estimated 40 million crabs who live on the island can crawl over or under the roads.