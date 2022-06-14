Red Box Car helps feed volunteers as Red Lodge recovers from flooding

RED LODGE, Mont. - As Red Lodge deals with the aftermath of flooding in the area, concern arose for a popular restaurant that sits right near Rock Creek.

For the past 24 hours, we've been watching the devastation of the flooding in Red Lodge and for those of us who weren't here, you wondered what was left and what was still okay.

On social media we saw concern and rumors about the Red Box Car potentially being washed away in the flood, well it's standing strong… and then some.

Not only is the Box Car here intact, it's ready to help the community.

They didn't have power or water for a while, so they made a run to Billings, got a bunch of pork and smoked some pulled pork for volunteers helping the town.

They were cooking all night, and plan to continue to do so to help feed those working hard to clean up Red Lodge.

“You know honestly we just want to do our part. It's not much, the real credit goes to volunteers that have been all over town filling up sandbags” owner Adam Kaylor said. “Officer Brown, I ran into at 1 o clock in the morning last night, him and his family lost everything but they're still out on the job. Red Lodge is a tough town and I think we are going to be fine, obviously, some setbacks cut trying to do our part, but if we can help people we want to help feed them.”

Adam and his family moved from West Virginia and bought the Box Car just over a year ago, and they say while this is tough, it's just another example of why they're so happy to have the chance to call Red Lodge home.