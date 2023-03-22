BILLINGS, Mont. -- Recruiting new hires is a challenge across many industries and law enforcement is no exception. The Recruit and Retain Act, a bipartisan effort is underway on Capitol Hill and it's supposed to help get more officers hired in law enforcement agencies across the country and keep them.

One of the major benefits is a fund of $3 million towards a new Pipeline Recruitment Program I t would allow educational institutions to collaborate with law enforcement agencies and get kids interested in serving their communities and connecting with the right people.

Lt. Matt Lennick of the Billings Police Department said a Pipeline Recruitment Program for younger people would be very helpful, it could give them a chance to get a first-hand experience before they're recruited; which may help with retention issues.

"Definitely giving that younger group a taste of what's going on or maybe just some real education about what is behind the scenes, because I feel like there's a big disconnect from the public of what they think police do and what we actually do every day and so trying to close that gap would be very beneficial in the recruitment process." Said Lt. Lennick.

Lt. Lennick said although the number of qualified applicants has decreased, they are still able to have enough recruits to make it through the process. However, there is still the issue with retention within the Billings Police Department, he says some of that -- comes from burnout.