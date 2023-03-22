BILLINGS, Mont. -- Recruiting new hires is a challenge across many industries and law enforcement is no exception. The Recruit and Retain Act, a bipartisan effort is underway on Capitol Hill and it's supposed to help get more officers hired in law enforcement agencies across the country and keep them.
Lt. Matt Lennick of the Billings Police Department said a Pipeline Recruitment Program for younger people would be very helpful, it could give them a chance to get a first-hand experience before they're recruited; which may help with retention issues.
"Definitely giving that younger group a taste of what's going on or maybe just some real education about what is behind the scenes, because I feel like there's a big disconnect from the public of what they think police do and what we actually do every day and so trying to close that gap would be very beneficial in the recruitment process." Said Lt. Lennick.
Lt. Lennick said although the number of qualified applicants has decreased, they are still able to have enough recruits to make it through the process. However, there is still the issue with retention within the Billings Police Department, he says some of that -- comes from burnout.
"As crime continues to rise or be more violent, our jail issues and some of the guys are frustrated about not being able to take people that they feel are a danger to the community and put them somewhere and it's very frustrating to be dealing with someone that you know and you're not very comfortable with them being in your community, but you have no legal recourse to take them out right, there's nowhere for you to put them." Lt. Lennick said.
If the bill passes, Lt. Lennick is optimistic that it could help the Billings Police Department.