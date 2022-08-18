RED LODGE, Mont. - Forest officials are reminding recreationists to keep off private property in the East Rosebud Lake area.

Flooding in June cut off vehicle access to much of the East Rosebud drainage, and the Custer Gallatin National Forest says some recreationists who are hiking into the area are trespassing onto private property.

Access has been cut off to East Rosebud, Phantom, and Spread Creek trails, and East Rosebud campground.

Those in the East Rosebud Lake area are being reminded that private property surrounds the lake and there is no public access to the lake.

“We’ve received several reports of people trespassing on East Rosebud Lake Association property, including people camping on porches,” said Ken Coffin, Beartooth District Ranger. “Just because no one is home doesn’t make it okay set up camp on their porch or property. Please respect private property.”