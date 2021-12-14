BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County residents will vote on recreational marijuana legalization in June 2022, county commissioners unanimously decided Tuesday.

Yellowstone County Commissioners heard from several county residents against the legalization of recreational marijuana and also heard from residents and business owners in favor.

The commissioners said the reason behind allowing another vote to be up for discussion is because of results from the Billings elections in November, which voted against recreational adult-use dispensaries in Billings city limits. County commissioners believe voters are now better educated on the matter.