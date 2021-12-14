YELLOWSTONE CO., Mont. - Tuesday, Yellowstone County reversed course and decided to let residents vote down recreational marijuana sales.

Just months after deciding against it, commissioners unanimously voted to put the issue back on the ballot.

County Commissioners say now that people are more educated on legalizing recreational marijuana, they should decide again if that’s what they want.

In less than three weeks, recreational marijuana dispensaries can open in Yellowstone County, but not in Billings. Last month, voters chose to keep recreational sales illegal in the city.

Citing that result and requests from some people in the community, County Commissioners decided to put it to another vote in June.

“After reviewing what happened in the city and the overwhelming support for the safety levy, and the overwhelming overturn of recreational sales, I believe the voters have been better educated," Commissioner John Ostlund said.

Before making their decision, commissioners listened to what residents had to say.

The room was divided 50-50 over if recreational marijuana dispensaries should be legal in Yellowstone County. One mother became emotional as she explained how a driver under the influence of marijuana and cocaine killed her son.

“I don’t want no other parents to go through what I had to go through, to have their child taken away. We do not need it here," Resident Tanya Ludwig said.

Several others spoke passionately in support of putting recreational marijuana back up for a vote, pointing to increased crime statistics.

The entire hearing was relatively calm, but things did heat up as some questioned why a re-vote is even up for discussion.

"Mr. Ostlund resonated our thoughts by saying, 'I don't think you get to re-vote when you don’t like the outcome of an election,' so I ask you, 'what’s changed since then?'” questioned Zach Schopp.

Resident Rinney Fujiwara also added, “We already decided. Having a revote because you don’t like the answer you got or the vote you got is disenfranchisement.”

Starting Jan. 1, recreational marijuana will be legal in the county, but all dispensaries that open next month may be forced to close after June’s vote.

Potential marijuana businesses owners think it’s unfair.

“All six of my businesses reside in Yellowstone County, I’m getting backed into the same corner," Montana Advanced Caregivers Owner Richard Abromeit said.

“To decide that you don’t like the outcome of the vote and to cast a re-vote: the results could be massive layoffs, credit defaults, breaches of leases and a virage of litigation," exclaimed Schopp.

The commissioner's legal counsel explained that state law legalizing marijuana sales does allow counties and cities to re-vote on the matter.

County Commissioner Denis Pitman did make it clear the June vote will strictly be for recreational marijuana and won’t affect medical marijuana.