In Yellowstone County, voters are being asked to consider whether to overturn the legalization of recreational marijuana next month.

Billings police say over the last month the department has received numerous reports of either theft or vandalism to signs for and against overturning marijuana around town…

With recreational marijuana back on the ballot for next month’s primary, signs related to the vote have popped up all around town.

Zach Schopp of Better Montana, an organization against overturning recreational sales, says everyone has a right to express themselves and should not have to worry about their opinions being under attack.

“This is America and regardless of your opinion on something if I think it's right or wrong, you have just as much as a right as I do to express that. Zach says, “You can put signs up that are trying to shut my business down and I'm putting up signs that are trying to save my business and as a Yellowstone County resident allow people to express that, that’s the American process, that's the American way.”

Zach says theft and vandalism of signs are not helping either side. He is asking for a fair fight from supporters and non-supporters alike.

He added, “Being open, honest, and transparent, I think that that’s really important to us and seeing people that are out vandalizing signs of our opposition, that’s not cool and we don’t condone that and we hope to see it stop.”

According to BPD, one person reported $7,500 worth of damage or lost property from the signs.

We also tried to reach out to the organization 'safe For Montana', which opposes the sale of recreational marijuana in the county, for comments but did not get a response as of news time.

But we will continue following up and update you as soon as we hear back.