Recreational marijuana not coming to Montana anytime soon

KULR (Helena) - Recreational marijuana use in the Treasure State will be a no go. Lawmakers shot down any idea of its use in Montana as House Bill 770 failed to advance.

Some were against the bill.

"This bill is an experiment on a very very grand scale with unknown consequences," said Montana Highway Patrol Lieutenant, Jim Sanderson.

While others were for it.

"This is just a plant it doesn't harm anybody there is no reason for there to ever be criminal convictions in the first place," said Alex Gray of S.D. Consultants.

The revision of criminal laws is one of the many aspects included in House Bill 770. Others include establishing a tax on marijuana sales as well as the creation of a special revenue fund and establishing duties of the department of revenue.

As Missoula Representative Tom Winter estimates, this bill could bring the Treasure State $35-$55 million in annual revenue and could help pay for many resources.

"We will use that money to lessen your tax burden, by paying for public schools. We will also multiply the meager amounts of money that we currently spend on addiction and mental health and work toward more law enforcement so that we can lessen the impact of this re-regulation and allowance of marijuana," said Rep. Winter.

Lt. Sanderson opposing the bill, citing statistics from the legalization and decriminalization of pot in Colorado in 2013.

"Negative ramifications referenced traffic safety in Colorado. Marijuana related traffic deaths increased 151% after legalization, that's compared to the overall Colorado traffic deaths only increasing 35%. That's a stark statistic," says Lt. Sanderson.

12-6 was the final vote to table House Bill 770. The house panel also tabling five other bills, one of which revives the local option sales tax.