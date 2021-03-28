Recreational pot is about to be legal in New York.

State lawmakers reached an agreement late Saturday to legalize recreational marijuana sales to people over 21.

The legislation would allow New Yorkers to grow up to three mature and three immature plants for personal use.

The state would eliminate penalties for possession of less than 3 ounces of cannabis.

When passed, the legislation would take effect immediately, but sales would not start until New York sets up rules and a cannabis board.

Assembly majority leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes estimate it could take 18 months to two years for sales to start.