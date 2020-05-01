Recovering COVID-19 patient wants the public to take this virus serious

BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings woman has a message for friends, family and anyone who thinks they won’t get COVID-19 after spending two week isolated in the Billings Clinic hospital. From her hospital bed, struggling to breathe, she posted a video message to Facebook.

Rachel requested to only be identified by her first name for fear that she would be harassed when she returns back to work.

"I did not know if i was going to go home to my family...and it’s nothing i ever want to experience again...there are those that i see comments constantly complaining and gripping saying this is a joke, it’s a heaux, this isn’t real, get over it. you’re all fools, all of you.”

She's pleading for the public to understand just how serious this virus is, so they'll never have to experience the pain she endured.

"I never felt like it could be my last breath ever...and I've never felt fear and I felt a fear that I've never felt before where I sat and thought this was going to be it. This is it for me."

When Rachel and her husband initially became ill, they were already taking precautions, so they refused to believe it could be Coronavirus, but now she's warning everyone how easily it can spread.

"I just can't stress enough that...I was home and then I was in the hospital with 50 liters of oxygen fighting for my breath. I can not stress that enough, I had no clue. No clue at all, it was that fast."

Because of how contagious the virus is, she was isolated in her hospital room but the care she received at Billings Clinic helped her get through.

"I never felt alone and I truly felt cared for by every person that came in there.”

Rachel's nurse, Lillian Carroll says the moment she wheeled her out to see her husband for the first time in two weeks was one of the greatest moments as a nurse.

"I know she missed him so much, but just hearing how happy she was and you know, she said to me at one point in time, she really didn’t think she was going to make it. then she was just, i mean she’s beyond grateful”

As a recovering COVID-19 patient -- she’s pleading that people realize no one is immune.

"It’s dangerous, it’s dangerous. people die and people are just gone. you’re there and then you’re not. it can attack so many organs in your body. and mine fortunately just..i didn’t.. i didn’t die.”

To view Rachel's entire video message, click here.