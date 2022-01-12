If it seems like your money isn’t going as far as it used to you’re not the only one.

People across country are paying more for every-day items.

Today the Bureau of Labor statistics shared that inflation jumped at the highest rate since 1982 over the last year.

Jason McKittrick, the owner of meat palace in Billings says it’s getting harder to compete with big chain grocery stores as prices continue to climb.

He told me today, ground beef has gone up about $2 a pound in the last year.

He says grocery stores can compensate for losses in their meat departments with the sales of other items, but he can't, given that he owns a butcher shop that strictly sells meat.

He stands by his commitment to always providing the highest quality meat he can for customers which he claims is better than grocery store meat but sometimes, that's just not enough.

"We see it on a daily basis, customers will come in, and they see the high prices, and they just don't buy. They're looking for alternative sources, they're looking for cheaper cuts of meat now. They're going with chicken rather than a steak, or a pork chop over a T-bone," McKittrick said.

McKittrick told me he's not dealing with many supply chain issues, as he gets a lot of his inventory from Montana and surrounding states, but even so, he still has to set prices higher than usual.

Just for reference, at this time in 2021, the Bureau of Labor Statistics says beef was at $4.31 a pound, and now its almost at $4.80.