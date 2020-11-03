BILLINGS, MT - By October 30th, Yellowstone County Election Administrator Bret Rutherford reported the county had passed its highest highest turnout for an election ever with 72,530 mail-in ballots returned.

As of 8:30 a.m. On election day, it seems that the count will be even higher. Voters in line at MetraParks's Montana Pavilion reported being told the wait to cast their ballots would be as-long-as 2.5 hours.

Voters who who have a completed ballot have several places where they may deposit their ballots.

Locations accepting ballots are:

Blue Creek School – 3652 Blue Creek Rd, Billings

Canyon Creek School – 3139 Duck Creek Rd, Billings

Custer School – 304 4th Ave, Custer

Elysian School – 6416 Elysian Rd, Billings

Independent School – 2907 Roundup Rd, Billings

Laurel High School – 203 E 8th, Laurel

Lockwood High School Community Room – 1932 US HWY 87, Billings

Montana Pavilion at MetraPark – 308 6th Ave N, Billings

Pioneer School – 1937 Dover Rd, Billings

Shepherd School Admin Building – 7842 Shepherd Rd, Shepherd

Yellowstone County Courthouse – 217 N 27th St, Billings

Yellowstone Valley Electric Co-Op – 150 Cooperative Way, Huntley

All ballots must be dropped off no later than 8:00 p.m. tonight. The ballots must be returned in the signed affidavit/return envelopes to be counted.